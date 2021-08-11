2GB
‘This is no joke’: Listener’s desperate plea watching friends struggle for life

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘This is no joke’: Listener’s desperate plea watching friends struggle for life

Drive listener has put to air a desperate plea to his community to take COVID seriously, while watching his own friends suffer in hospital.

Mohamad lives in the Cumberland LGA, while his virus-stricken friends, all aged between 30 and 40, live in the neighbouring Canterbury-Bankstown area.

“I’ve had, in the last week, four very close friends test positive to COVID,” he told Jim Wilson.

“All four are, at the moment, in hospital; one on life support in Liverpool, and the other three on oxygen.

“I’m going to put my hand up … I never thought it would hit home like this.

“The Lebanese community need to realise this is no joke.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mohamad’s powerful message in full

Jim Wilson
