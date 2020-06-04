‘This is madness!’: Ben Fordham blasts double standard as protest given green light

Ben Fordham has pointed out the inconsistencies of the government’s coronavirus restrictions as Sydneysiders prepare to protest this weekend.

A protest planned on Saturday for the CBD, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, has been given the all-clear by state politicians and police.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she won’t stifle anybody’s right to protest but insists demonstrations need to be done in a COVID safe way.

“Premier, you know that’s not going to be the case,” Ben said.

“We’re strict as can be when it comes to funerals but not when it comes to protests. It’s just not right and it’s just not fair.

“What happens, Premier, if you have 30 000 people at this protest. I thought we’ve been warned about not undoing all of the hard work?

“This is madness. It screams double standards, it screams political correctness and it should not be going ahead.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full