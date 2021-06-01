‘This is a ‘we hate Queensland’ zone!’: Origin rivalry fires up on Wide World of Sports

The Queensland-bashing has started early on Wide World of Sports, with Mark Levy and Paul Gallen giving their northern neighbours a thrashing.

Gal, a former NSW Blues captain, launched straight into an attack on the Maroons’ yearly attempt to play the ‘underdog’ card.

“Year after year we fall into their trap.

“They carry on about the injuries – they’ll all play.

“Kaufusi [is] at the Judiciary tonight, if he gets off it’s a set-up! He tripped him.

“And of course, the first two games in Queensland – how ridiculous.”

Mark gave listeners a “gold-plated guarantee” for the coming weeks on Wide World of Sports.

“This is a ‘we hate Queensland’ zone!”

