‘This is a terrible admission’: Pollies expose their high school antics

Federal parliamentarians have recounted tales from their high school days, following an eagerly-anticipated announcement for NSW school leavers.

Year 12 students in NSW received the good news on Monday that they will be permitted to attend COVID-safe end-of-school celebrations.

Deborah Knight asked Question Time politicians Angus Taylor and Joel Fitzgibbon what went down at the school formals of their day.

“This is a terrible admission Deb, but I don’t remember,” Energy Minister Angus Taylor replied.

“I do remember going on a road trip up to the Gold Coast. We arrived there, and the Queenslanders told us ‘Great, you’ve arrived at the inaugural Schoolies’.

“I’ve got to say, it was a great week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview