School formals and graduations allowed in Term 4

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced Year 12 school formals and graduation ceremonies will be allowed to go ahead in Term 4.

End of year celebrations had been suspended as NSW battled a number of COVID-19 clusters.

Dr Kerry Chant will provide specific advice to schools on Friday.

“It may not be the same exactly as has happened in previous years,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“[But] you will have something to look forward to after the HSC.”

The announcement comes as only three locally acquired cases were detected in NSW in the latest reporting period.

Nine News reporter Clinton Maynard told Deborah Knight formals and graduations will be allowed to go ahead from November 12.

“The rules are likely to be less strict than the guidelines for other major events.

“For example, dancing may be permitted, there may be mingling allowed, for instance.”

