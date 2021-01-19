2GB
Thief defecates on charity floor, robs Sydney store

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A Sydney charity has been targeted by a thief, with $1000 worth of clothes for the homeless stolen.

The Pass It On Clothing store on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst was allegedly broken into over the weekend with vintage sunglasses and clothes stolen.

The charity co-founder Chris Vagg told Ben Fordham the thieves were “pretty brazen”.

“A human mess was left out the back which was pretty disappointing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Pass it on Clothing/Instagram

Ben Fordham
CharityNewsNSW
