‘They’ve just given up’: Angus Taylor’s shot across the Bow(en)

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Angus TaylorChris Bowengas prices
Article image for ‘They’ve just given up’: Angus Taylor’s shot across the Bow(en)

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor is urging for the fall in gas prices to be passed on in full to consumers, as the government moves forward in its gas-led recovery.

Mr Taylor took aim at Labor’s minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen, in response to Mr Bowen’s accusation the government is “letting people down” by relying on fossils fuels like coal and gas.

Instead, he contended that demand has around the world for Aussie coal has not decreased, but increased.

“The thing about Labor is they’ve just given up on these industries, they want to see them shut,” he told Jim Wilson.

“We will back in our coal workers and gas workers, and others.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

