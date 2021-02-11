Australia ‘missing the boat’ amid international energy shift

Federal Labor are spruiking “green jobs” as part of the solution to the nation’s economic challenges ahead of the next election.

Shadow minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen admitted Labor needs to “be straight with people” about the future of coal mining.

He told Jim Wilson the Coalition is “letting people down” by “pretending nothing’s happening”.

“70 per cent of our coal exports go to countries that have already committed to net zero by 2050, so the choice is really do we let those boardrooms in Beijing and Tokyo and Seoul make the decisions, or … talk about the jobs of the future?”

His proposal is to create more jobs in the regions through investment in renewables such as hydrogen.

“We’re already missing the boat in too many instances.”

NSW’s renewable energy roadmap has attracted criticism from federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor, in response to reports Delta Electricity dumped a coal plant upgrade when it was announced.

His state counterpart Matt Kean told Jim it’s a sign of the private sector “voting with their feet”, in effect “turbo-charging jobs”.

“Lower bills means more jobs, means more opportunity and more prosperity for our state, and that’s what we’re all about.

“We can walk and shoot a gun: this is not about shutting down coal, this is about taking the new opportunities that are emerging.”

