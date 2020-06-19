‘They’ve got motivation’: Chris Smith attributes cyber attack to Chinese Communist Party

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to name the foreign entity responsible for a large-scale cyber attack, but Chris Smith is adamant it’s China.

The Chinese Communist Party, he told Mark Levy, “have form” when it comes to cyber attacks, recounting the 2019 hacking of Parliament House servers and the theft of blueprints for ASIO’s headquarters in 2018.

“You ask any of the strategic intelligence experts and they’re all saying the same thing: it’s got to be China.

“They have intent, they’ve got motivation. They’re in this process of punishing us.

“This is what happens when you get into bed with a regime.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty