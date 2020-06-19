2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘They’ve got motivation’: Chris Smith attributes cyber attack to Chinese Communist Party

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
ChinaCHRIS SMITHCyber attackCYBER SECURITY

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to name the foreign entity responsible for a large-scale cyber attack, but Chris Smith is adamant it’s China.

The Chinese Communist Party, he told Mark Levy, “have form” when it comes to cyber attacks, recounting the 2019 hacking of Parliament House servers and the theft of blueprints for ASIO’s headquarters in 2018.

“You ask any of the strategic intelligence experts and they’re all saying the same thing: it’s got to be China.

“They have intent, they’ve got motivation. They’re in this process of punishing us.

“This is what happens when you get into bed with a regime.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873