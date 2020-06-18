BREAKING | Massive cyber attack against the Australian government and private sector

There has been a cyber intrusion of incredible scale aimed at Australian organisations by a sophisticated state-based cyber actor.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the media today revealing a cyber attack of a significant scale is currently targeting a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential service providers, and operators of other critical infrastructure across Australia.

The scale of the attack is on a massive scale and based on the nature and capabilities of the intrusion, Mr Morrison confirms it is from a sophisticated state-based actor, adding “there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity”, but isn’t willing to reveal who it is.

Mr Morrison warns this type of activity across Australia is not new, but the frequency has been increasing over many months.

Attacks of this magnitude have been a matter of concern for the government over recent years as they work with states and territories attempting to strengthen our cybersecurity to thwart these attacks.