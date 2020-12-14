2GB
‘They’re picking a fight’: Chris Smith calls out China’s ‘unacceptable’ move

8 hours ago
chris smith
ChinaPNG
Article image for ‘They’re picking a fight’: Chris Smith calls out China’s ‘unacceptable’ move

Chris Smith is calling on the Australian government to act swiftly after China announced a fishery plant planned for a Papua New Guinea island.

Australia and PNG are allowed to fish a shared area of the waters, which straddles the fishing zones of the two countries.

But Chris says, “We need to wake up and see this for what it is.”

“The Chinese have selected an area for so-called fishing that no one fishes in!

“The government has been blind in giving China the benefit of the doubt.

“If they think China’s new fishing plant in the Torres Strait is legitimate they are greater fools than the Chinese think they are.”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

chris smith
EnvironmentNewsWorld
