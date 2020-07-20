‘They think they’re bulletproof’: Jim Wilson blasts western Sydney partygoers

Attendees of a massive alcohol-fuelled party in Sydney’s west are under fire for blatantly breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

More than 60 people were discovered by police at a rental property in Schofields after a noise complaint was made about the party on Saturday night.

Jim Wilson blasted the partygoers, labelling them “self-absorbed idiots”.

Police will issue fines for breaching public health orders, which limit gatherings to 20 people, but Jim questioned whether the $1000 per head penalty infringement notice was enough to deter such unacceptable behaviour.

“You’re putting the police at risk, our emergency personnel, who are doing such an amazing job on the front line.

“[The Premier] says the next few weeks are absolutely critical. She says if we slide backwards that means all of us face outcomes we don’t want to face.

“But aren’t we sliding backwards already?

“People, despite all the warnings, still can’t do the right thing.

“That party at Schofields illustrated that some are willing to roll the dice. They think they’re bulletproof … and they’re just concerned about themselves.”

