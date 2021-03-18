‘They stuffed up’: Union slams Indonesian ferries headed for Sydney

The union has hit back at the Transport Minister’s defence of a controversial new fleet of ferries.

The River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, will not fit under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta with people sitting on the top deck.

Now, concerns have emerged that the boats could stall under emergency conditions.

Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Assistant Branch Secretary Paul Garrett told Ben Fordham he’s been on board the trialled ferries.

“Quite frankly, the team at Transport for NSW has stuffed this up.

“We build some of the best ferries and maritime assets in the world and for some reason, we go overseas where it’s cheap and nasty and keep having the same problems.

“When we build them in Australia, the vessels last for generations.”

