‘What a load of tripe’: Ben Fordham clashes with Andrew Constance over Sydney’s ferries

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is defending a new fleet of ferries that are now expected to enter service almost a year late.

The River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, will not fit under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta with people sitting on the top deck.

Fresh concerns have emerged that the boats could stall under emergency conditions.

Mr Constance rejected any notion the ferries are unsafe.

“What a load of tripe that I would go and put a ferry in where people can be decapitated,” he told Ben Fordham.

“Don’t tell me it’s a load of tripe when what I’m saying is true!” Ben shot back.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview