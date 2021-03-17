2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘What a load of tripe’: Ben Fordham clashes with Andrew Constance over Sydney’s ferries

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew ConstanceRiver Class ferries
Article image for ‘What a load of tripe’: Ben Fordham clashes with Andrew Constance over Sydney’s ferries

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is defending a new fleet of ferries that are now expected to enter service almost a year late. 

The River Class ferries, built in Indonesia, will not fit under the Camellia Railway Bridge and the Gasworks Bridge near Parramatta with people sitting on the top deck.

Fresh concerns have emerged that the boats could stall under emergency conditions.

Mr Constance rejected any notion the ferries are unsafe.

“What a load of tripe that I would go and put a ferry in where people can be decapitated,” he told Ben Fordham.

“Don’t tell me it’s a load of tripe when what I’m saying is true!” Ben shot back.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873