2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘They have blood on their hands’: MP takes aim at Victorian government over COVID-19 ‘disaster’

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tim Smith

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has blasted the Labor government as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The Victorian Premier has declared a state of disaster, imposing stage 4 restrictions for the next six weeks.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham the situation is getting out of control.

“These ministers and Daniel Andrews have blood on their hands. They have so monumentally failed the people of Victoria.”

He is calling on Daniel Andrews to step down as Premier.

“We are so sick of this man … we’re just so utterly sick of him.

“In the name of God, would he just go!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Icon Sportswire

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873