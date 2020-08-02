‘They have blood on their hands’: MP takes aim at Victorian government over COVID-19 ‘disaster’

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has blasted the Labor government as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The Victorian Premier has declared a state of disaster, imposing stage 4 restrictions for the next six weeks.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham the situation is getting out of control.

“These ministers and Daniel Andrews have blood on their hands. They have so monumentally failed the people of Victoria.”

He is calling on Daniel Andrews to step down as Premier.

“We are so sick of this man … we’re just so utterly sick of him.

“In the name of God, would he just go!”

Image: Getty/Icon Sportswire