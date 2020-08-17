‘These are good people’: Opposition leader voices support for NSW Health

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has welcomed Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s apology to the victims of the Ruby Princess disaster.

“I think today the Premier did all she could, to be honest,” the Labor leader told Jim Wilson.

Responding to the findings of the Special Commission of Inquiry, Ms McKay said she approved of the decision not to punish individual NSW Health employees, instead calling on Health Minister Brad Hazzard to face consequences.

“I was asked whether there should be any ramifications for those involved, and I absolutely don’t.

“These are good people, just doing their job under very difficult circumstances.

“We believe there is a thing … called ministerial accountability. It was the only thing that I actually disagree with [Commissioner] Bret Walker on.”

