2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

There’s a new fuel coming: Hydrogen

18 hours ago
Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
Carshydrogen cars
Article image for There’s a new fuel coming: Hydrogen

As more and more people consider buying electric vehicles, many are asking about hydrogen cars.

Many would say it’s the way of the future – so how close are we to using hydrogen as fuel?

Dr Christopher Munnings from the CSIRO tells the Two Murrays that while hydrogen cars are in the early stages, they’re on their way. And while some people are concerned about the safety, Dr Munnings says like anything, there are hazards to be aware of, but overall, they’re very safe.

Murray Wilton, Murray Olds
LifestyleMotoringNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873