‘The Young Doctors’ star reveals the truth behind near-axing

Trend-setting Australian medical drama The Young Doctors is being immortalised with a DVD box set.

One of the show’s longest enduring actors, Tim Page, told Deborah Knight over nearly 1400 episodes, The Young Doctors left an incredible legacy on Australian TV.

“We were getting ratings of like 40 per cent, which people would die for now … that was extraordinary, even at the time.

“It was a five-nights-a-week format, so we were under the pump to pump it out … we didn’t have any overtime.”

In fact, he revealed Young Doctors‘ popularity with the viewing public only narrowly saved it from losing out to Channel Nine favourite, period drama The Sullivans.

“We actually got cancelled after the first 13 weeks!”

