2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The Young Doctors’ star reveals the truth behind near-axing

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Tim PageTVYoung Doctors
Article image for ‘The Young Doctors’ star reveals the truth behind near-axing

Trend-setting Australian medical drama The Young Doctors is being immortalised with a DVD box set.

One of the show’s longest enduring actors, Tim Page, told Deborah Knight over nearly 1400 episodes, The Young Doctors left an incredible legacy on Australian TV.

“We were getting ratings of like 40 per cent, which people would die for now … that was extraordinary, even at the time.

“It was a five-nights-a-week format, so we were under the pump to pump it out … we didn’t have any overtime.”

In fact, he revealed Young Doctors‘ popularity with the viewing public only narrowly saved it from losing out to Channel Nine favourite, period drama The Sullivans.

“We actually got cancelled after the first 13 weeks!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873