‘The world’s biggest dummy spit’ exposes Facebook’s double standards

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘The world’s biggest dummy spit’ exposes Facebook’s double standards

Australian politicians have hit out at Facebook’s content moderation double standards amid a blanket ban on Australian news content.

Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan characterised it as “the world’s biggest dummy spit”.

He told Jim Wilson the news media ban makes the site’s failures to remove harmful material like terrorist activist and child pornography even more egregious.

Mr Canavan has even found himself advocating for Queensland Greens MP Amy MacMahon, whose Facebook page is among those caught up in the mass ban.

“This is outrageous. I don’t agree with Amy, but I don’t want to see her silenced by an overseas US company.

“I’m worried here that we’re probably not going far enough on Facebook.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Shadow communications minister Michelle Rowland told Jim developments over the years have “called into question” Facebook’s legitimacy as an information platform.

She urged the government to negotiate a more amenable arrangement with Facebook without backing down on the legislation.

“We should stick to our guns as a sovereign nation that makes laws for the benefit of our own people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
