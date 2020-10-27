‘The trainwreck goes on’: Central Coast Council scrambles to avoid suspension

Central Coast councillors are being offered financial literacy training as the council scrambles to avoid being suspended by the government.

Ben Fordham was tipped off by a listener earlier this month that the council was in serious financial strife, eventually finding themselves unable to pay their employees’ wages.

The council is reportedly about $300 million in debt.

Central Coast Independent Councillor Greg Best told Ben Fordham the council “spends like a drunken sailor”.

“The trainwreck goes on.

“That is like putting the crew through iceberg avoidance training after the Titanic’s going down.”

