2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The trainwreck goes on’: Central Coast Council scrambles to avoid suspension

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Central Coast CouncilGreg Best

Central Coast councillors are being offered financial literacy training as the council scrambles to avoid being suspended by the government.

Ben Fordham was tipped off by a listener earlier this month that the council was in serious financial strife, eventually finding themselves unable to pay their employees’ wages.

The council is reportedly about $300 million in debt.

Central Coast Independent Councillor Greg Best told Ben Fordham the council “spends like a drunken sailor”.

“The trainwreck goes on.

“That is like putting the crew through iceberg avoidance training after the Titanic’s going down.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
MoneyNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873