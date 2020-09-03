‘The tide has to be turned’: Ray Hadley fears for childrens’ safety as shootings continue

Police have vowed to act quickly to bring those responsible for a recent uptick in shootings across Sydney to justice.

Overnight, shots were fired into a home in Fairfield Heights. No one was injured, but police believe the incident to be targeted.

“My concern is this: a number of these targeted shootings … we’ve got children inside the homes,” Ray Hadley said.

“It’s good luck more than good management one of the kids hasn’t been killed by these lunatics.

“The tide has to be turned.”

There have been 28 shootings in the Sydney region since August 1.

Of those, eight have resulted in nine arrests, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy told Ray.

“We deserve that scrutiny from the public and from the media in relation to that spike, but I can assure you that … we want to dominate the crooks, disrupt the crooks.

“I just want to make sure that your viewers really understand that the cops aren’t sitting by, watching these shootings: we have a very big rapid response.”

Image: Getty