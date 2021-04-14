2GB
The ten seconds that define ‘each-way Albo’ in Jim Wilson’s eyes

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Labor’s reaction to the Christine Holgate saga has been called in question.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese defended his own comments describing Ms Holgate’s position as untenable, but Jim Wilson saw hypocrisy in the “sympathy train”.

“Ten seconds that perfectly sums up the leader of the Labor Party: ‘it wasn’t my fault’.

“My message to Anthony Albanese this afternoon is pretty simple: the people of Australia can see right through you, and your party’s behaviour.

“With an election likely less than a year away, this is no way to offer yourself up as a fair dinkum alternative government.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

