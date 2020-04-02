‘The stupidity is breathtaking’: Ray Hadley furious at Aussies flouting coronavirus restrictions

While most Australians are following the restrictions in place by the government to restrict the spread of coronavirus, there are always a few outliers.

Ray Hadley calls out a group of men caught flouting the restrictions in Guildford.

“You three imbeciles are the reason we are in lockdown, to some extent, because you are complete and utter dopes.

“It’s just insanity.

“Instead of being productive in some way, shape or form, they’re outside the local IGA, near the local bottle shop, drinking a case of VB.

“The stupidity is breathtaking.”

The police were called and if caught, the men face a $1000 fine each.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments