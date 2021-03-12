The star-studded story of a ‘scallywag’ turned community hero

85-year-old Kingswood resident Terry Rae has been nominated as a local hero by Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres.

Terry has been volunteering his time at Penrith PCYC for 43 years, teaching music to hundreds of kids.

He told Jim Wilson he has a special connection with the organisation.

“I was a bit of a scallywag in my younger days, and the Police Boys’ movement kind of straightened me out a bit.”

In his career as a musician, Terry toured with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

Initially he found teaching kids exhausting, but now finds it very rewarding to bring the joy of music to the next generation.

“If you play a note … play it with passion, because the warmth that comes out the instrument goes everywhere, and warms everybody up.”

Image: Facebook/Stuart Ayres