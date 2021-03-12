2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The star-studded story of a ‘..

The star-studded story of a ‘scallywag’ turned community hero

31 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Local HeroesPCYCPenrith
Article image for The star-studded story of a ‘scallywag’ turned community hero

85-year-old Kingswood resident Terry Rae has been nominated as a local hero by Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres.

Terry has been volunteering his time at Penrith PCYC for 43 years, teaching music to hundreds of kids.

He told Jim Wilson he has a special connection with the organisation.

“I was a bit of a scallywag in my younger days, and the Police Boys’ movement kind of straightened me out a bit.”

In his career as a musician, Terry toured with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.

Initially he found teaching kids exhausting, but now finds it very rewarding to bring the joy of music to the next generation.

“If you play a note … play it with passion, because the warmth that comes out the instrument goes everywhere, and warms everybody up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Stuart Ayres

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873