The spectacular survivors of the Blue Mountains megablaze

Wollemi National Park’s colony of glow worms were put in peril during the 2019-20 bushfires, when the Gospers Mountain megablaze ravaged the area.

Due to the fires, heavy rain, and COVID-19, locals have only recently been able to access the caves and confirm the colony’s survival.

University of Queensland glow worm expert Professor David Merritt told Deborah Knight caves are the perfect hunting ground for the insects, but also served as protection during the fires.

“It seems that as long as they’re deep enough and they’re not near the heat source, a bit of smoke doesn’t seem to worry them too much.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service