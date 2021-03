NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people not to become complacent as floodwaters remain.

She told Ben Fordham no further rain is forecast for at least a week, but some rivers continue to rise.

“As the sun comes up, we don’t want people to become complacent.

“I want to say to everybody in NSW, no matter where you live we’re here to help you, to support you.”

