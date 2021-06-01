The reason why your new car is taking six months to arrive

A global chip shortage expected to last several years will affect the production of cars, mobile phones, and gaming hardware.

The shortage has been brought on by an increase in demand for electronics during the pandemic.

Tech Expert Trevor Long told Ben Fordham product prices will go up.

“It’s a huge supply and demand problem that could take years to fix.

“Cars are taking six months to a year to be delivered, if you order them.”

Press PLAY below to hear why car manufacturers are being affected

Image: Getty