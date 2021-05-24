2GB
The ‘really risky situation’ to avoid this winter

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Fire and Rescue NSWSafety
Article image for The ‘really risky situation’ to avoid this winter

As the weather gets cooler, firefighters have issued an urgent warning to Sydneysiders.

Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Trent Curtin told Jim everyone needs to pay attention to home fire safety, especially when bringing the heater out.

“Those radiator-type heaters, we need to be very, very careful about those.

“Sometimes we’re seeing people bringing heaters that are designed for outdoors and cooking equipment … into their home – that’s a really risky situation, we shouldn’t be doing that.”

Press PLAY below to hear FRNSW’s winter safety advice

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
News
