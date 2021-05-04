2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The real* Luke Skywalker celebrates May the Fourth

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
MoviesStar Wars
Article image for The real* Luke Skywalker celebrates May the Fourth

Luke Skywalker, born Luke Sword, is the director of the world’s longest-running Star Wars fan club, Star Walking Inc.

He shared with Jim Wilson how becoming synonymous with the franchise inspired the radical decision to change his name to match.

“All of my mates … all started calling me Mr Skywalker; I figured I’d make it official.”

May 4 is international Star Wars Day, a play on the films’ famous phrase ‘May the Force [Fourth] be with you’.

Luke describes himself as an “eclectic collector” of Star Wars memorabilia, including art, figurines, and Lego sets.

“[The Australian Star Wars community] is huge, it is massive; if you go to a shopping centre or whatever and say ‘May the Fourth be with you’, someone will respond.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873