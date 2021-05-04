The real* Luke Skywalker celebrates May the Fourth

Luke Skywalker, born Luke Sword, is the director of the world’s longest-running Star Wars fan club, Star Walking Inc.

He shared with Jim Wilson how becoming synonymous with the franchise inspired the radical decision to change his name to match.

“All of my mates … all started calling me Mr Skywalker; I figured I’d make it official.”

May 4 is international Star Wars Day, a play on the films’ famous phrase ‘May the Force [Fourth] be with you’.

Luke describes himself as an “eclectic collector” of Star Wars memorabilia, including art, figurines, and Lego sets.

“[The Australian Star Wars community] is huge, it is massive; if you go to a shopping centre or whatever and say ‘May the Fourth be with you’, someone will respond.”

