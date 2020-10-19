The ‘predatory’ subculture taking advantage of vulnerable women

Women are being encouraged to learn the warning signs to avoid male ‘pickup artists’ trying to take advantage of them.

Deborah Knight described pickup artistry as an “awful subculture”, turning romantic meet cute scenarios into “something a lot more sinister”.

Dating coach Minnie Lane features in upcoming documentary ‘The Pickup Game‘ and told Deborah it’s a vast and diverse industry.

Pickup artists are “predatory” at their worst she said, “teaching harassment and manipulation … to push this hidden agenda of getting [women] into bed”.

She advises women who suspect they’ve been targeted to watch out for “push and pull behaviors”.

“I always tell girls to be … listening to their gut feeling. If you’re starting to feel confused about a guy’s intentions, don’t just brush it off.”

‘The Pickup Game’ is available to stream now on iwonder.

