2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Pie Minister steps out of ‘pie-solation’ to address the nation

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
National Pie DayRobert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenicoSouthern Highlands

Australia’s ‘Pie Minister’ Robert Dipierdomenico has come out of “pie-solation” to reveal his strategy to “keep the pie alive”.

June 1 is National Pie Day, and COVID-19 restrictions have been eased just in time to travel to NSW’s pie destination, the Southern Highlands.

AFL legend Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico has been duly elected to represent the country’s pie-time celebrations.

His message to the people is to dig into a pie, even if you have to bake it yourself.

“Now that people can get out and about, just get around to any pie shop!”

Our Pie Minister admitted to Deborah Knight he has quite a weird way of enjoying his favourite pie: a simple steak with tomato sauce.

“I actually cut the top off the pie, use the crust as a bit of crunch, spoon out the meat, and then eat the crust.

“You’d be surprised what people do!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: YouTube/Visit Southern Highlands

Deborah Knight
FoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873