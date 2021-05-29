The paralympian getting behind Dementia Australia’s Memory Walk & Jog

We’re being encouraged to help raise funds for dementia research.

Luke Grant caught up with National Paralympian wheelchair rugby champion Ben Newton OAM who is supporting this year’s Dementia Australia Memory Walk & Jog.

The event raises money for

Ben wasn’t able to attend his usual Brisbane event this year because of the start of his rugby season, but he’s told Luke about how he’s planning a MY Memory Walk & Jog Challenge.

For those who take up the challenge and can’t attend one of the organised events, it means you can arrange to run, walk, or jog at a location and time that suits you.

For more information or to sign up, visit memorywalk.com.au

Click play below to listen to the interview.