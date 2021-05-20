2GB
The other ‘serious health issue’ Australian government is neglecting

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham Comments
Ben Fordham has highlighted the mental health impacts of the ongoing border closure, while the federal government refuses to budge.

He called on the government “to get moving” on vaccinations and hotel quarantine upgrades, and make good on their promise to “live with the virus”.

“Australians have been isolated from their own families: mums and dads separated from their own children, grandparents who have never met their grandchildren, and elderly people dying without final goodbyes.

“This is another serious health issue.

“At some point, the walls have to come down.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

