‘The only good thing’: Sydney FC coach celebrates demise of video referee

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica is not grieving the loss of the contentious Video Assistant Referee.

The FFA decided to temporarily suspend use of the VAR for the remaining 27 matches of the 2020 season.

Mark Levy, a long-time opponent of the video referee, asked Mr Corica for his thoughts on the FAA’s decision.

“Hallelujah brother, no VAR! How good’s life?!”

“That’s probably the only good thing [to come out of COVID-19],” Mr Corica admitted.

“That’s controversial as well; we had it for the start of the season and now that’s gone.

“But the referee’s got to make a decision now and get back to the way it was, really!”

The A-League will resume on Friday night, with Sydney FC taking on Wellington Phoenix.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Sydney FC/Official website