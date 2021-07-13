2GB
The ‘old-fashioned’ solution to lockdown blues

4 hours ago
Article image for The ‘old-fashioned’ solution to lockdown blues

Sydneysiders are being urged to look out for one another as lockdown continues.

Lifeline has noted a substantial surge in calls as the Greater Sydney lockdown continues, with around 3100 people seeking help each day.

Chairman of Lifeline Australia John Brogden told Ray Hadley while the lines are always open, checking in with others can go a long way.

“There’s a thing, Ray, called the telephone – we’ve all heard of that – pick it up and ring someone … who you know lives by themselves.

“And the hour of exercise, please take it! You don’t have to get a sweat up; just walk around the block.

Mr Brogden admitted these suggestions are “a bit old-fashioned”.

“But they all make a difference, they all bring us together.”

Press PLAY below to hear Lifeline’s message in full 

The Lifeline help line is available to provide support to anyone impacted by the lockdown or coronavirus in Australia.

Support can be reached by calling 13 11 14 or by texting 0477 13 11 14. 

Image: Getty 

