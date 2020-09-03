‘The novelty will wear off very quickly’: Peter V’landys’ cheeky swipe at AFL’s QLD move

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys won’t be able to attend the AFL Grand Final as long as borders remain closed.

This year’s AFL Grand Final will be played at The Gabba as Melbourne navigates coronavirus restrictions.

But Mr V’landys compared the move to a visit from “pesky relatives”.

“It’s like when you get those pesky relatives coming to move in with you when you’re renovating your house, it’s a novelty for a while but it runs out very quickly,” he told Ben Fordham.

“All these AFL people who have gone up there and trying to take the rugby league heartland … the novelty will wear off very quickly.”

