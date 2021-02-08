The nifty garden innovation that keeps roos and slugs at bay

Vegepod founder Simon Holloway has introduced Deborah Knight and her listeners to a whole new way of gardening.

The Vegepod, a Shark Tank hit, is a “glorified, enlarged pot”, Simon said.

“But that’s oversimplifying it, because it self-waters, it protects … it has mist-sprays through the top.”

However the most recognisable feature of the Vegepod is the unique, thin white mesh canopy which keeps plants safe from extreme weather and intruders, from the biggest pests like kangaroos to the smaller white butterflies, slugs, and snails.

“The important thing too is that we’re not actually harming the animals: we’re keeping them at bay.”

Simon offered advice for “overzealous” beginner gardeners, and answered listeners’ questions.

