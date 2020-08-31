2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The idea to re-open Australia’..

The idea to re-open Australia’s borders with a ‘traffic light’ system of travel

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordhambordercovid-19Travel

A public health specialist has raised the idea of a risk grading system to re-open Australia’s borders to allow state-to-state travel.

There are estimates the hard line border closures are costing Australia’s economy $84 million a day and up to 5000 jobs a week.

One idea is to have travellers from low-risk states subject to a temperature check and filling out a registration form, medium-risk states require a negative test before they leave, and interstate visitors from high-risk states, such as Victoria, subject to hotel quarantine.

Associate Professor Nathan Grills at the University of Melbourne told Ben Fordham it’s akin to a “traffic light” system.

“There’s definitely possibility to have a graded response rather than having a hard closed border with no in-betweens,” he said.

“It would allow some economic activity to return to normal.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873