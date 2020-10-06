2GB
The ‘humiliating’ rule banning Sydney residents from apartment pool

32 mins ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
bikinibikini ban

A Sydney apartment complex is enforcing a bikini ban at its pools.

Zetland resident Kristy has taken to social media, insisting she was wearing a “normal bikini” when a security guard approached her and said her bikini “wasn’t to pool standards”.

She was told to leave the pool area and return with shorts on.

Sign displayed at the complex.

Building Management is looking into the incident.

However, they’ve also told Kristy, “Please kindly read all the rules. If everyone follows the building rule, the guard will never bother anyone. I apologize for the incident but in the meantime, residents need to follow the rules as well.”

Kristy told Ben Fordham it was a “really humiliating and intimidating” experience.

“It was a normal bikini, not a g-string bikini.

“I heard from several residents that the security guard was actually taking photos of all the women at the pool, on the day, as evidence.”

