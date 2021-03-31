2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The heartache that led to an Aussie family’s dream home

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Grand Designs AustraliaPeter MaddisonTV
Article image for The heartache that led to an Aussie family’s dream home

An Aussie family has shared their story of heartache and sacrifice to create an ‘extravagant’ home. 

The Bernstein family was just three weeks from completing construction on their home when it went up in flames.

“They had a heat gun out, drying some membrane around their house and unbeknownst to them, they set a fire,” Grand Designs Australia host Peter Maddison told Deborah Knight.

The family was living in a caravan with three children at the time.

Maddison said the family was able to restore the home after raising $50,000 when one of the Grand Designs Australia producers started a GoFundMe campaign.

“At the end, you look at their home, you go ‘oh, that’s quite an extravagant house,’ but you’ve got no idea what they’ve done, the sacrifices they’ve made to get there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Grand Designs Australia / Facebook

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873