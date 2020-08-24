‘The group at most risk’ left out of government pandemic response

Mental health experts are calling on the federal government to address the rising tide of youth mental health issues and suicides.

Yesterday, The Sunday Telegraph reported on a devastating ‘cluster’ of student suicides on Sydney’s north shore.

Brain and Mind Centre co-director Professor Ian Hickie told Jim Wilson the pandemic is incredibly destabilising for year 11 and 12 students, and it’s happening right across Australia.

“I don’t think the national dialogue speaks to them.

“What our young people are going to do has not been central to a lot of the policy making in this area.”

Professor Hickie said “this is the group at most risk, right now” and it “needs the Premier’s attention”.

“We need to say yes, we’re going to invest in you, for your future, right now.

“Not in two or three years when we’ve sorted it out, but right now.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

Image: Getty