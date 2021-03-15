2GB
The ‘golden opportunity’ missed by March 4 Justice organisers

11 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The organisers of nationwide protests against gendered violence have copped criticism for refusing to meet with the Prime Minister in his office.

Women who rallied on the lawn of Parliament House requested Prime Minister Scott Morrison join their March 4 Justice, but Mr Morrison counter-offered with a private meeting, citing a busy schedule.

Jim Wilson argued there is “no doubt” about the toxic workplace culture of parliament and beyond, but organisers “missed a golden opportunity” by rejecting the PM’s “fair and reasonable” offer.

“I don’t think we should let perfection be the enemy of progress.

“The Prime Minister … offered to open up his office and try to find solutions; get the conversation going in a constructive manner.

“Surely that’s an offer worth accepting?”

Independent Senator for Tasmania Jacqui Lambie disagreed, arguing the onus was on Mr Morrison, who is “missing the point”.

“Out of respect to women, he probably should’ve been a little bit more submissive and gone down to the lawn to meet them.

“All he had to do was show his presence – and the same with [Minister for Women] Marise Payne.

“There was no excuse for her not being there.”

Image: Twitter/Fiona Willan

Jim Wilson
