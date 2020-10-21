‘The game is undestroyable’: NRL overcomes hurdles to secure financial position

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has answered rapid-fire questions from Mark Levy and listeners as the 2020 NRL Premiership draws to a close.

Mr V’landys told Mark despite the hurdles caused by the pandemic, though the NRL remains in the red the loss was nowhere near the magnitude that was expected.

“If we didn’t get on the field this year, we were looking at a $400 million hole.

“But now I’m very pleased to say that we’re in a very good financial position.

“The game is undestroyable … [and] is held in such high esteem by people. It’ll always survive.”

However, the season has had its hiccups, including several upsets which called the NRL Bunker system into question.

The ARLC chairman defended the Bunker, and told Mark he’s even looking into technology which would flag forward passes too.

“People only look at the Bunker when it’s wrong. What about the 99 per cent of the time that it’s correct?

“The Bunker is here to stay.”

Weighing in on the rumours of Cameron Smith’s retirement, Mr V’landys admitted he’d like the Melbourne Storm captain to stick around in 2021.

“As an administrator I’d love him to play on, because he attracts audiences, he attracts new followers.

“The longer he plays, the better it is for us!”