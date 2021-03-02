2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘game-changer’ in store for NSW’s farmers

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
agriculturefarmingProfessor Brent Kaiser
Article image for The ‘game-changer’ in store for NSW’s farmers

Farming genetically modified crops in NSW will no longer be illegal from July 1.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall will allow the moratorium, introduced in 2003, to expire The Daily Telegraph reports.

University of Sydney plant breeding and production expert Professor Brent Kaiser told Deborah Knight GM technology has been around for more than 30 years, and has been used worldwide to positive effect.

“GM crops are enabling plants to grow under extreme conditions.

“They will provide better resilience and ability to manage things such as drought, or heat or salinity … [and] grow in the presence of herbicides.

‘It’s a game-changer for grain production in NSW: the question is how quickly we can adapt.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
FoodNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873