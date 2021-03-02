The ‘game-changer’ in store for NSW’s farmers

Farming genetically modified crops in NSW will no longer be illegal from July 1.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall will allow the moratorium, introduced in 2003, to expire The Daily Telegraph reports.

University of Sydney plant breeding and production expert Professor Brent Kaiser told Deborah Knight GM technology has been around for more than 30 years, and has been used worldwide to positive effect.

“GM crops are enabling plants to grow under extreme conditions.

“They will provide better resilience and ability to manage things such as drought, or heat or salinity … [and] grow in the presence of herbicides.

‘It’s a game-changer for grain production in NSW: the question is how quickly we can adapt.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty