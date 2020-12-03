2GB
The first thing Eric Bana did when Melbourne’s lockdown ended

36 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Eric Bana
Article image for The first thing Eric Bana did when Melbourne’s lockdown ended

Australian actor Eric Bana has discussed what it was like being in Melbourne during lockdown.

He stars in a new film The Dry, which was shot in regional Victoria.

Mr Bana has been based in Melbourne during the lockdown.

He told Ben Fordham the first thing he did was take his car out.

“I got the beast out, gave it a wash and taking it for a drive was one of the first things I did when I was allowed to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Rachel Luna 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEntertainmentNews
