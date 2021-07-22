The fight for singles bubbles in Sydney’s lockdown

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to allow singles bubbles in Sydney’s lockdown.

Intimate partners are allowed to visit one another if they live in separate households and Ben argues people who live alone should be able to nominate another person to visit.

Daily Telegraph journalist Eliza Barr told Ben Fordham “bubble buddies” are allowed in other states.

“South Australia has very rarely done a severe lockdown and yet they’ve managed to work this out in a matter of hours.”

