2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The fight for singles bubbles in Sydney’s lockdown

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for The fight for singles bubbles in Sydney’s lockdown

Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to allow singles bubbles in Sydney’s lockdown.

Intimate partners are allowed to visit one another if they live in separate households and Ben argues people who live alone should be able to nominate another person to visit.

Daily Telegraph journalist Eliza Barr told Ben Fordham “bubble buddies” are allowed in other states.

“South Australia has very rarely done a severe lockdown and yet they’ve managed to work this out in a matter of hours.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873