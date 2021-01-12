The fate of the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin in July but with the pandemic infection rates rising, the choice of nations to send teams to a global event is becoming increasingly challenging.

Ian Chesterman, Chef de Mission of the Australian Team, told Luke Grant Australia is determined to give its team the opportunity of competing.

“The Japanese government, the Japanese authorities, are so committed to making these games possible,” he said.

“If it wasn’t Japan, maybe we’d have a bit more concern.”

Mr Chesterman said international events being played around the world now are a good sign.

“With all those things happening, we’re full steam ahead for Tokyo this year.”

The Japanese organising committee is expected to introduce preventative measures to the event in the coming months, which will make for a very different Games to its predecessors.

Image: Carl Court/Getty Images