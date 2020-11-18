The evolution of global superstar Josh Groban’s voice in ‘long and nuanced’ career

US singer Josh Groban has shared the meaning behind the name of his new album, Harmony, and how his voice has developed over the years.

Speaking to Deborah Knight, he said the album has both some new music and reinvents some old classics.

Deborah said he has “one of the most amazing voices of our time”.

He paid tribute to fans for coming with him over a “long and nuanced” career, and honing in on his own unique performance style.

“I started in the business very young and I was singing very difficult music,” Mr Groban said.

“Luckily for me, with the kind of music I sing, and the kind of voice I have, it does tend to get a little more colourful, my range increases, and you start to learn a lot more and get more life experience.”

He said the album’s name has a special meaning, recorded and produced during the pandemic.

“I have never made an album like this in my life,” he said.

“To see all the effort that had to go into making this album safely .. this is unprecedented these times.

“It’s not just about musical harmony, it’s the way it had to come together to bring this [album] to life.”

