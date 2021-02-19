The easiest way to access proof of COVID jab

Australians are being encouraged to link their Medicare account to MyGov as the vaccine rollout begins.

Individuals will be able to access digital vaccine certificates once they get the COVID-19 jab.

General Manager of Services Australia Hank Jongen told Deborah Knight “now’s the time to take the simple step”.

“If you download the Medicare app, it’s there in the palm of your hand.

“Once you’ve had your COVID vaccine, it will appear in your history and you’ll have the proof there.”

Image: Getty