‘The disrespect continues’ in NSW government’s response to Tommy Raudonikis

6 hours ago
Article image for ‘The disrespect continues’ in NSW government’s response to Tommy Raudonikis

Mark Levy has blasted the NSW government after the NRL had to step in in order for Tommy Raudonikis to be honoured.

Raudonikis will be honoured with a public memorial at the SCG after the ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys intervened.

Mark Levy had criticised the NSW government, and Sports Minister Geoff Lee, for refusing to offer a state funeral for the rugby league legend.

“The Premier doesn’t suffer fools, which begs the question why Geoff Lee is still in cabinet, let alone the minister for sport,” Mark said.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show received a statement from the Minister’s office, declaring they will waive the venue hire fee for the memorial.

“Seriously? That’s the best they can do at the NSW government?

“The disrespect continues.”

Image: Getty/Matt King 

 

